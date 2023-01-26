'Enough is enough': New antisemitic bill would make certain hate crimes are 3rd-degree felonies

"Antisemitism and hate have no place in Florida," Caruso said in part during the conference.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Rep. Mike Caruso alongside other state legislators announced the filing of HB269 Antisemitism Hate Crime Bill Thursday morning in Tallahassee.

The aim of the bill is to define certain antisemitic acts as hate crimes and increase penalties for these hate crimes to the level of a felony.

"Antisemitism and hate have no place in Florida," Caruso said in part during the conference.

According to Caruso, the following hate crimes would now be considered a 3rd-degree felony:

"Any person distributing flyers involving materials that have religious or ethnic animus and are mass distributed will be committing a 3rd-degree felony from now on."

"Any person stalking, harassing or interfering with someone based on their religious or ethnic heritage will now be commenting a 3rd-degree felony.

"Any person who willfully and maliciously defaces, injures or damages a religious cemetery, memorial, religious school or community or public or private property with a religious or ethic animus will now be committing a 3rd-degree felony. "

"Any person who projects an image of religious or ethnic animus, indoors or outdoors, without permission, written permission from the owner of the property, will be commenting a 3rd-degree felony."

"Any person who willfully interrupts or disrupts, disturbs any religious school or religious service with a pretense of ethnic or religious animus will be commenting a 3rd-degree felony."

"If we don't do something now, then soon we [will] just be 1933 Nazi Germany here all over again," said Caruso in part. "And I will not stand here and do nothing." I hope I speak for all the legislators, my fellow legislators that enough is enough."