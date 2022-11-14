'You have to face antisemitism': Nazi's son, now living Florida, has a warning for America

Some of the men who carried out orders from Adolph Hitler found a refuge to retire in the Florida sun.

Son unaware his father was a high-ranking official under Hitler.

"I came here to avoid you."

From her home in St. Petersburg, 97-year-old Mary Wygodski is outspoken about the rise in neo-Nazism across Florida.

“The hate is now growing all over,” Wygodski said.

While her life is now filled with children and grandchildren, there was a time when she had no family. During World War II, Wygodski’s entire family was rounded up by Nazis in Vilnius, Lithuania, and sent to die.

“I lost everybody. I lost my father, brother, two little sisters and my mother,” Wygodski said.

She vividly recalls the men who rounded up her family and the faces of those Nazis who became her neighbors in the Tampa Bay area.

“I knew all those people you showed me on the film," Wygodski said. “Now none of them is alive.”