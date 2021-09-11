AG Moody says nearly a half-million dollars was recovered from robocall 'charity scam'

The money has been redirected to legitimate organizations, including one that benefits wounded servicemembers and veterans.

TAMPA, Fla. — The state's attorney general is urging Floridians to look out for scammers posing as charities after nearly half a million dollars was recovered during a deceptive robocall investigation.

Attorney General Ashley Moody spoke about the alleged scam Tuesday afternoon from her office in Tampa.

She explained how she led an effort to redirect funds she says were deceptively taken from generous Floridians. She says the money will now be going to legitimate organizations that will actually help people in need.

These robocall scammers promised to give money to causes like helping "cancer patients, homeless veterans, and victims of house fires" when in reality they were keeping $0.90 on the dollar for themselves, the attorney general said.

“I'm not sure that it gets much worst than using force and deception to con dollars out of charitable hands to make a dishonest profit — getting rich off exploiting cancer patients or homeless veterans or veterans in need is absolutely reprehensible," Moody said.

She said that nearly half a million dollars was recovered and distributed to legitimate organizations, including one that benefits wounded servicemembers and veterans.

Master Sergeant Jasper Heilich with Semper Fi and America's Fund spoke Tuesday about how the recovered funds would now be used to help wounded or critically ill members of our military and their families in need.

He said the organization has assisted more than 27,000 injured service members since it was started in 2003.

"Our donors are an integral part of the fund family," Heilich said.

Navy veteran Elmer Dinklassen spoke about how much the organization has done for him since he lost both of his legs in combat in 2006.

“I’m one of many veterans who have been helped by Semper Fi and America's Fund. They are a genuinely caring organization in every sense of the word," Dinklassen said. "They treat us like family."

He went on to explain that he received bedside support in the hospital, money for food and gas and modifications to his home to accommodate his disabilities. Dinklassen said the organization even sent his son to a camp to meet other kids who were in similar situations.

Because causes like Semper Fi and America's Fund operate on donations, Moody said she doesn't want people to be deterred from donating.