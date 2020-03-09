Deputies: Baby dies after being left in hot car

Investigators said the baby had been in the hot car possibly for several hours.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Florida deputies said they found a newborn baby inside a hot car Wednesday.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said when deputies got to the scene at a home in Panama City, the baby had been left in the car for possibly several hours.

Deputies said they gave the baby CPR and EMS got there within minutes to help. Investigators said the baby died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said it was doing a death investigation and speaking to witnesses to put together a timeline of events.

So this year, 20 children have died from heatstroke in cars nationwide, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration.

The US Department of Transportation reports on average 38 children die after being left alone in hot cars per year. In 2018, there were 53 children who reportedly died in hot cars after being left alone by a caregiver or parent. In 2019 there were 52 deaths.

What other people are reading right now:

