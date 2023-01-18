Another Buc-ee's in Florida? New location proposed in Ocala

The fan-favorite gas station company has filed a zoning change application to build a 32-acre location in Ocala.

Example video title will go here for this video

OCALA, Fla. — Could another Buc-ee's location be coming to Florida? It's possible, but don't get your hopes up yet.

The Texas-based gas station with a massive cult following has filed an application to build one of its convenience stores on 32 acres of land in Ocala.

The proposed location would feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center — plenty of space for Buc-ee's signature Texas barbeque, rows of snacks and a selection of one-of-a-kind beaver-adorned merchandise.

And if you're a commuter, you would never have to worry about waiting in line for gas. The plan includes space for 120 total fueling stations.

According to the proposal, Buc-ee's also hopes to pave a 750-spot parking lot, complete with 28 electric vehicle spaces.

If Marion County commissioners approve the zoning-change proposal, this location will become the third Buc-ee's in Florida.

The first one opened in February 2021 in St. Augustine. The second Buc-ee's location opened just a month later in Daytona Beach with the help of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

At the time, the governor said Buc-ee's is "like the Shangri-La of service stations" with its friendly staff, pristine bathrooms and various accommodations.

The convenience store offers thousands of snack, drink and meal options for on-the-go travelers and Floridians alike. Some fan favorites are homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets and fresh pastries.