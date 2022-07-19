Receive a check in the mail from Gov. DeSantis? Don't throw it away, it's real.

The governor says the one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to getting gas.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — To all the Florida families who randomly received a letter in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis with a check inside — don't throw it away thinking it's a scam!

The letters are real and are a one-time payment of $450 per child as part of the governor's new budget, spokeswoman Christina Pushaw explains in a tweet.

In a photo posted on Twitter, the letter dated July 15 from DeSantis himself explains how he knows as a father of three young children that getting ready for a new school year can be "both exciting and stressful."

"To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care," the letter read.

The governor says the one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to getting gas.

He also made sure to remind the families of Florida's "Back-to-School" sales-tax holiday happening from July 25 until Aug. 7. Supplies such as clothing, bags, computers, shoes and other school supplies will be tax-free during that time.

"Please accept this payment as a form of gratitude and acknowledgment for all that you do to help nurture Florida's future," the governor wrote in the letter.

Florida families: These letters are real. These one-time payments of $450 per child are part of @GovRonDeSantis new budget. Please see the press release from First Lady @CaseyDeSantis roundtable on Hope Florida - A Pathway to Prosperity last week! https://t.co/wl3Uaz40vH pic.twitter.com/uAqI2Jxqo2 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 19, 2022

Along with this relief, the Sunshine State also had five different tax holidays that started on July 1. One already ended but four of them are still going on.

Children’s Diapers Sales Tax Exemption | July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Single-use diapers, reusable diapers and reusable diaper inserts for children will be tax-exempt for an entire year beginning Friday through June 30, 2023. For more information, visit floridarevenue.com/DiapersandClothing.

Baby and Toddler Clothing Sales Tax Exemption | July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Additional savings are available for Florida’s families with young children through the Baby and Toddler Clothing Sales Tax Exemption. Clothing, apparel and shoes primarily intended for children ages 5 and younger will also be exempt from tax from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. More information can be found at floridarevenue.com/DiapersandClothing.

ENERGY STAR® Appliances Sales Tax Exemption | July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Certain appliances bearing the ENERGY STAR® logo will be tax-free for a year beginning July 1, 2022. For a complete list of qualifying appliances, visit floridarevenue.com/ENERGYSTAR.

Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption, July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2024