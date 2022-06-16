Clearwater Marine Aquarium receives $3.5 million for manatee research and rehab

The money comes from Gov. Ron DeSantis' Freedom First Budget, which includes $20 million to improve manatee care facilities.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium plans to establish a new manatee research and rehabilitation facility in Pinellas County after receiving $3.5 million for manatee research and rehabilitation pools through the state budget.

The funds come from a record $20 million that will be allocated toward enhancing Florida's manatee acute care facilities and restoring spring access and habitat restoration in areas highly populated by manatees, according to a press release.

“For over a decade, Clearwater Marine Aquarium has assisted in rescuing, transporting, releasing and tracking wild manatees with our colleagues in the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership and throughout the Caribbean,” said Dr. James “Buddy” Powell, president of CMA. “We are absolutely thrilled that we are now able to establish a new manatee research and rehabilitation facility here in Pinellas County.”

These funds come after a year of record high manatee deaths in 2021. More than 1,000 manatees died in 2021; and this year, through June 3, the number of dead manatees is 575, according to the press release.

Florida manatees are a subspecies of the West Indian manatee and are native to the state. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, these mammals are one of the state's imperiled species and are protected by federal and state laws.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, the Endangered Species Act of 1973, and the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978 protect manatees. It is illegal to feed, harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, annoy, or molest the mammal.

Because of their imperiled status, CMA works to conserve the manatee and its habitat. Researchers track manatees across Florida, Georgia and Alabama; monitoring their patterns in warm water habitats and small springs.

“Saving Florida’s manatees takes immense coordination, resources, and partnerships,” said Powell. “Clearwater Marine Aquarium is committed to this mission and our team of researchers, biologists and veterinarians are ready to assist with the continued influx of manatees affected by habitat loss, red tide, boat injuries, and cold stress syndrome.”

In March, the CMA announced a three-step Manatee Survival Plan. The acute care facility is part of this plan. Phase one will see a temporary rehabilitation pool opening this summer.