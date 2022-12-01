Daytona Beach police officer shoots man accused of stabbing him in the face, police say

Chief of Police Jakari Young said during a news conference that the incident originally began as a trespassing situation.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach police officer shot and killed a man after he stabbed the officer in the jaw during a "physical altercation" Thursday morning at a Sunoco gas station, the department wrote in a statement.

Daytona Beach Police Department Chief of Police Jakari Young said during a news conference that the incident originally began as a trespassing situation.

"This was the second time we responded today in reference to the suspect trespassing here at the Sunoco," the chief said during the news conference. "The business called and wanted him removed."

The Daytona Beach News-Journal identified the suspect as 36-year-old Benjamin Joseph Remley of Deltona.

According to a police statement, around 8 a.m. officers were called to the gas station in reference to "a suspicious person." They gave Remley a warning and asked him to leave the area, which he did without any issue.

An hour later, officers were called a second time about Remley again.

Police said there was a Volusia County Sherrif's deputy at the station for other reasons when when the officer arrived. The business told the deputy that they had just called the police about Remley, the chief noted.

The chief of police said the sheriff's deputy engaged with Remley right as the police arrived at the scene.

"As they approached the suspect, they attempt to detain him and the fight is on," he said.

A Volusia County sergeant went for Remley's left arm, the chief said in a statement, and Remley began to "physically resist and began a physical altercation."

Police said Remley then took a knife out of his right pocket and stabbed the officer in the left upper jaw line.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said during Thursday's news conference that his deputy never saw the knife.

"So just imagine not seeing it, you can end up dead or could end up getting stabbed in face, eye, anything," he said.

Police say the officer fired two shots.

The officer and Remley were taken to the hospital where Remley was later pronounced dead. Police say the officer is expected a make a full recovery.