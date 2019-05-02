EUSTIS, Fla. — Deputies say a homeowner fatally shot an intruder following a series of burglaries at the central Florida home.

Lake County Sheriff's officials tell news outlets the shooting happened early Tuesday morning northeast of Eustis.

"We responded out (Monday) night around midnight when the property owner noticed that his property had been burglarized actually for the third time yesterday," Lake County sheriff's Lt. John Herrell told CBS affiliate WKMG-TV. "Obviously, he knew something was going on. Someone was on his property and trying to steal some things."

Lt. John Herrell says the homeowner told investigators he confronted the intruder and he shot him following a brief struggle.

Herrell says the homeowner was taken to the hospital as a precaution. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The name of the dead man hasn't been released, pending notification of his relatives.

Herrell says there were three separate burglaries at the home in the 24 hours preceding the shooting.

"We hope that it will lead us to a conclusion to the recent burglaries that have been reported and, hopefully, we would love to recover any property that was stolen," Herrell told WKMG-TV.

