Gov. DeSantis supports addressing Florida's property insurance woes

But it might have to wait until November.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — During a news conference Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would be open to the idea of addressing the state's current property insurance woes during an upcoming special session. But, if that's not in the cards, then many Floridians will have to wait until November for reform.

The special session the governor was referencing is focused on passing new congressional redistricting maps. DeSantis had just vetoed the legislature's initial attempt at creating the map. However, DeSantis told reporters he'd be willing to ask lawmakers if they could also tackle other issues like property insurance reform.

If not, then the governor said he would wait until after the election this November, when Florida Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Beach, is poised to replace Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Clearwater, as speaker of the House.

"It won't go all the way to next year," DeSantis told reporters. "I think at the latest it will be when Speaker Renner takes over. I think right after the election they will punch it through."

Homeowner's insurance costs have been on the rise in the past year. Many industry experts say the reasons vary from things like inflation and flooding to natural disasters.