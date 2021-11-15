Gov. DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Nuñez hold news conference in Miami

A five-day legislative session on COVID-19 vaccine mandates starts today.

MIAMI — Ahead of Florida lawmakers beginning debate during a special legislative session on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez are expected to speak Monday in South Florida.

A news conference is planned for 9:15 a.m. at Freedom Tower, located at 600 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami, according to the governor's office.

It's not yet known what the state leaders will be discussing.

The Freedom Tower is National Historic Landmark for its role as the Cuban Assistance Center from 1962-74, which welcomed Cuban refugees who sought political freedom from Fidel Castro, according to the National Park Service. In recent years, Sen. Marco Rubio visited the site in 2015 to announce his candidacy for president.

DeSantis earlier this month confirmed he's running for reelection as Florida's governor in 2022.

But in the meantime, DeSantis is championing a five-day special session in Tallahassee on vaccine mandates. He says it's about protecting Floridians' right to choose whether or not they want to get vaccinated against the virus. Lawmakers will discuss a handful of bills already filed.