CLEARWATER, Fla — A 52-year-old man was rescued on Wednesday near Daytona by United States Coast Guards from Clearwater, according to a tweet.

A helicopter crew at an Air Station in Clearwater recused the man around 9 p.m. p.m. 68 miles east of Daytona, the tweet explained.

#BREAKING: A #USCG Air Station #Clearwater helicopter crew rescued a man from the disabled sailing vessel Onward, 68 miles east of #Daytona, Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m. The 52-year-old man was transported to Air Station Clearwater with no medical concerns. #SearchAndRescue pic.twitter.com/EJdUjhf1hY — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 5, 2023