Disney layoffs will affect more than 6,000 at Florida parks

More details have been released about how many Disney employees in Florida will be affected by the company's announcement of job cuts.

Around Walt Disney World, more than 6,000 employees will be laid off.

On Tuesday, Disney Parks announced 28,000 cast members would lose their jobs amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which keeps the company's California parks shuttered and continues to hit the theme park industry as a whole.

Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said 67 percent of those employees are part-time.

D'Amaro wrote that "the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic" has been "exacerbated in California by the State's unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen."

Though D'Amaro did not specify the exact number of job cuts by theme park location, notices filed with the state of Florida show the bulk of the 6,669 layoffs are cast members at the parks.

The notices specified all of them are non-union employees.

A WARN notice shows 6,246 cast members at Walt Disney World will be impacted by the cuts. More than 200 other cuts will come from Disney offices and training centers in the area, including some who work on the resort's online content and public relations teams and with the Disney Vacation Club.

In a letter sent to employees Tuesday, D'Amaro thanked cast members for their "dedication, patience and understanding during these difficult times."

"As heartbreaking as it is to take this action, this is the only feasible option we have in light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic," he wrote.

D'Amaro said he and his team are talking with impacted employees and the unions for the next steps.

The WARN notices said Florida Disney employees will be laid off beginning Dec. 4, 2020.

At the beginning of August, Disney said its parks took a $3.5 billion hit because of coronavirus closures. During an earnings call, executives said revenue for Parks, Experiences and Products decreased 85 percent in the quarter. As of Sept. 8, Disney World parks have cut back on operating hours because of impacts from the pandemic as well as normal cutbacks at the end of the summer tourist season.

