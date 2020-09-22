Disney marathon weekends to go virtual because of coronavirus

People who opt for a refund will receive one by mid-November, the company said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Those who hoped to run as fast as Tinkerbell could fly against the backdrop the Magic Kingdom still can do so but with one major change.

People still could choose to race – but not at Walt Disney World in Orlando and all its views, from the Magic Kingdom to Animal Kingdom and Epcot. If so, they'll get a race medal for the length of distance completed and the option of a race shirt. A digital Disney gift card will be thrown in for select races, as well.

Interested racers instead could opt to receive a refund if they like. An email will be sent starting Wednesday, Sept. 23, for people to make a selection to run virtually or get their money back.

runDisney also says people who would like to register for the virtual events can do so starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. It will be open for a limited time.

The company made no other announcements regarding future races.

