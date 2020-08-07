Passholders sue Disney World for mistakenly charging them for months the parks were closed

They are trying to make their lawsuit class-action.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Disney World annual passholders have filed a lawsuit after they were accidentally charged for months when the parks were closed for the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in April, Disney told passholders on its monthly payment program that they would not be billed until the theme parks reopened. But, on July 3, many were charged for four months at once. That same day, Disney World acknowledged the error and began issuing refunds.

The two women from Miami-Dade County who filed the lawsuit in Orange County each say they were charged four times what they had agreed to -- with one getting charged $905 and the other finding a charge for $520 this month. They're seeking more than $30,000.

The women, Sarah Heinman and Liza Bertran, claim Disney breached its contract. And, they are asking a judge for their lawsuit to be given class-action status and opened up to any annual passholders who were improperly charged and "suffered damaged as a result."

Disney World has been closed since March 16. Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are scheduled to reopen again later this week.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Disney World for comment on the lawsuit and will update this story if we hear back. In a previous statement about the charging glitch, the theme park company apologized for the inconvenience it caused.

What other people are reading right now: