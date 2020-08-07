Passholders sue Disney World for mistakenly charging them for months the parks were closed

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Disney World annual passholders have filed a lawsuit after they were accidentally charged for months when the parks were closed for the coronavirus pandemic.
Back in April, Disney told passholders on its monthly payment program that they would not be billed until the theme parks reopened. But, on July 3, many were charged for four months at once. That same day, Disney World acknowledged the error and began issuing refunds.
The two women from Miami-Dade County who filed the lawsuit in Orange County each say they were charged four times what they had agreed to -- with one getting charged $905 and the other finding a charge for $520 this month. They're seeking more than $30,000.
The women, Sarah Heinman and Liza Bertran, claim Disney breached its contract. And, they are asking a judge for their lawsuit to be given class-action status and opened up to any annual passholders who were improperly charged and "suffered damaged as a result."
Disney World has been closed since March 16. Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are scheduled to reopen again later this week.
10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Disney World for comment on the lawsuit and will update this story if we hear back. In a previous statement about the charging glitch, the theme park company apologized for the inconvenience it caused.
RELATED: Disney World Annual Passholders accidentally charged for months parks were closed for COVID-19
- Florida confirms another 9,989 COVID-19 cases in one day, reports 48 more deaths
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extends state of emergency for another 60 days
- Hillsborough County Public Schools will require students and staff to wear masks
- As coronavirus hotspots in Florida stop reopening, will areas in Tampa Bay do the same?
- High levels of COVID-19 have been found in Florida sewage, but a local spill hasn't been tested
- Police: Human head found by jogger in St. Petersburg
- Graves may be under Tropicana Field, mayor's office says
- New hurricane season forecast predicts 20 named storms, 9 hurricanes
- Police: 7-year-old Florida boy dies after being shot
- Doctors rank which activities create the most risk for getting COVID-19
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter