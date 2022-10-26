Duke Energy Florida to give $700K to assistance programs

The money will be divided among 10 Florida-based programs that help a wide range of needs including utility bills, housing, food and other essentials.

FLORIDA, USA — Duke Energy Florida announced Wednesday that it's giving nearly $700,000 to assistance programs that help community members with household expenses, according to a news release.

The company says $600,000 will go to 10 Florida-based assistance programs and $100,000 is going to Share the Light FundSM agencies, which will distribute to individuals and families in need.

“Duke Energy is committed to supporting our customers during this time of continued economic hardship,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.

Duke Energy Florida says customers may qualify for assistance to help meet a wide range of needs including utility bills, housing, food and other essentials.

Below is a list of agencies that received funding: