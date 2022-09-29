Access assistance, report storm damage in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian has left behind severe damage in Florida, from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport's roof to the roof of a hospital intensive care unit, after it made landfall as an intense Category 4 storm.
It's one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States, barreling across the Florida peninsula overnight Wednesday.
Now, you can access assistance, and report storm damage in the Tampa Bay area, utilizing these resources:
Largo
Power outages to Duke Energy at (800) 228-8485
Trees and power lines down, flooding, and other damage to public facilities to the Largo’s Citizen Information Center at (727) 587-6789 on Thursday, September 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If your home experiences damage or flooding, after the storm, take photos of your property for insurance
Download the FEMA App at Fema.gov/Mobile-app#
Hillsborough
- Contact the sheriff's office at (813) 224-9911 if you see a damaged or down power line.
- View the calls for service
Pinellas
Citrus
- Flooding, issues with sewer system
- Report any flooding, fallen trees, down power lines/poles, and road blockages to our office through Citrus County's Citizens Information Lines at (352)249-2775.
Hardee
Manatee
Hernando
- Emergency Alert Program
- Register online for special needs help
- Contact Emergency Management at (352) 754-4083
Highlands
- Special needs shelter application
- Use the following phone numbers to reach the Citizens Information lines: 863-382-7218 | 863-382-7268 | 863-382-7245 | 863-382-7217
Pasco
- Call the non-emergency number for the sheriff's department at 727-847-8102 option 7 if you need assistance
Polk
- Citizen information line: 863-401-2234
- Report downed wires: 863-834-9535
Sarasota
- Power outages
- Call 800-4-OUTAGE (468-8243).
- Sarasota County's Contact Center: Call 311 or 941-861-5000