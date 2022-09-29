Access assistance, report storm damage in Tampa Bay area

It's one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States, barreling across the Florida peninsula.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian has left behind severe damage in Florida, from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport's roof to the roof of a hospital intensive care unit, after it made landfall as an intense Category 4 storm.

Now, you can access assistance, and report storm damage in the Tampa Bay area, utilizing these resources:

Largo

Power outages to Duke Energy at (800) 228-8485

Trees and power lines down, flooding, and other damage to public facilities to the Largo’s Citizen Information Center at (727) 587-6789 on Thursday, September 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Damages to businesses

If your home experiences damage or flooding, after the storm, take photos of your property for insurance

Download the FEMA App at Fema.gov/Mobile-app#

Hillsborough

Contact the sheriff's office at (813) 224-9911 if you see a damaged or down power line.

View the calls for service

Pinellas

Citrus

Flooding, issues with sewer system

Report any flooding, fallen trees, down power lines/poles, and road blockages to our office through Citrus County's Citizens Information Lines at (352)249-2775.

Hardee

Manatee

Hernando

Highlands

Special needs shelter application

Use the following phone numbers to reach the Citizens Information lines: 863-382-7218 | 863-382-7268 | 863-382-7245 | 863-382-7217

Pasco

Call the non-emergency number for the sheriff's department at 727-847-8102 option 7 if you need assistance

Polk

Sarasota