See latest closures happening throughout the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area braces for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, below is a list of places that will be closed for the next few days.

Airports

The airport is operating as normal Monday but has announced it will shut down to air traffic and customers Tuesday morning. In a news release, officials said the last flight scheduled out of the Pinellas County airport is at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The airport terminal building will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Entertainment

ZooTampa

In a tweet, ZooTampa announced it will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 29th. The zoo added it has a comprehensive severe weather preparedness plan in place to ensure the safety of our animals and team members.

Florida Aquarium

In a tweet, the aquarium announced it will close at 3 p.m. on Monday and remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The aquarium announced it will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 29. Staff says they are making preparations to keep animals safe and will provide updates when they are available.

The museum will be closed to the public from Monday, Sept. 26 to Friday, Sept. 30, or until further notice. An announcement will come in the future after impacts from the hurricane are assessed.

Straz Center

The Straz Center will be closed through Friday, Sept. 30. In a tweet, staff says ticketholders for Avenue Q, Opera Tampa's Spanish Nights, and Jobsite Theater's Picasso at the Lapin Agile will be contacted for exchanges and refunds. Weather permitting, performances will resume Oct. 1.

Mahaffey Theater

The theater will be closed starting Tuesday, Sept. 27 until further notice. If performances cannot continue this weekend, ticketholders will be notified via email.

Piertoberfest

The popular German-style festival in St. Pete has been postponed. A new date has not yet been announced, so check their website for future updates.

Tampa Bay Boat Show

The Tampa Bay Boat Show, expected to kick off at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 30 has been canceled. You can check here for future updates.

Busch Gardens

According to a news release, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29. The park says it has a weather preparedness plan in place and extra precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of animals. Admission tickets have been extended through Dec. 31.

Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning

In a news release, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced its upcoming games on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29 will be postponed. Tickets for those games will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Details will be announced at a later time.

Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa Bay Downs will be closed for simulcasting and Silks Poker Room activity Tuesday through Thursday. The Silks Poker Room will stay open until 2 a.m. Tuesday while the golf practice facility will remain open until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bay Republic

The Rays and Rowdies' official gear store at Tropicana Field will be closed until October 3.

Other Places

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The shelter and animal hospital will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28th. Updated hours for the rest of the week will be shared on social media.

Hillsborough County Public Libraries

All public libraries and book returns in Hillsborough County will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 26. Library staff is currently serving on the county's emergency operations team to help respond to Hurricane Ian.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay

Pasco County Boys and Girls Clubs locations will be closed until Friday, Sept. 30. The organization will provide updates through email.

Bayshore, Clearwater, Downtown Tampa, Downtown St. Pete, Sunset Park, and Westshore banking branches are closed. Armenia, Brandon, Carrollwood, Central Pinellas, Plant City, and Sarasota offices will close Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 12 p.m.

