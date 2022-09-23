Sandbag operations get underway ahead of potential hurricane impacts

Sandbags will be available in multiple Tampa Bay area counties including Sarasota and Manatee.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the state of Florida prepares for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Ian, Tampa Bay-area counties are making sandbags available to the community.

Check out the list below of where and when you can find sandbags and shovels (in some counties) near you.

Hernando

Sandbag locations will open beginning at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25. A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available. The county says the self-serve sandbags sites will remain open until weather conditions worsen.

Linda Pederson Park - 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill

Anderson Snow Park - 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill

Manatee

Sandbag distribution will begin at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. It's possible that the county will continue the operation on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the county reports. Sandbags will be limited to 10 bags per car and you must provide a valid ID to demonstrate city residency.

Public Works Annex - 1411 9th St. W., Bradenton

Residents are instructed to use 13th Avenue W to enter the area behind the Annex, which is located at 1411 9th St. W.

Pasco

Four sandbag sites have opened in Pasco County as of Friday, Sept. 23. The sites are self-serve and available 24/7, the county reports. Sandbags are provided, but you must bring your own shovel to fill the bags.

W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park - 4825 Little Rd., New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park - 14333 Hicks Rd., Hudson

Magnolia Valley Golf Course - 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) - 30908 Warder Rd., San Antonio

Two more sites will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center, 3032 Collier Pkwy., Land O’ Lakes

Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd., Wesley Chapel

Sarasota

Sarasota County will make sandbags and shovels available from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Be aware that there is a 10 sandbags limit per car. The county plans to continue the sandbag operation from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, as well.

Ed Smith Stadium - 2700 12th St., Sarasota

Twin Lakes Park - 6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota

South County Fleet - 4571 SR 776/Englewood Rd., Venice

Another location in Venice will provide sandbags and shovels from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Wellfield Park - 1400 Lucaya Ave., Venice

Hernando County officials provided the following tips on how to best fill and stack your sandbags: