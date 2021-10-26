Feds move to block Florida from withholding funding from school districts over mask mandates

The filing comes a day after Alachua and Broward counties said the state reduced their overall funding because they received federal grants.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Education has asked an administrative judge to block the state of Florida from slashing federal aid money to two school districts over their coronavirus mask mandates.

Federal education leaders filed a complaint with the agency’s Office of Administrative Law Judges Thursday seeking a cease and desist order against Florida as well as a ruling that the state is in violation of federal law.

The filing comes a day after Alachua and Broward counties said the state reduced their overall funding because they received federal grants meant to offset state penalties for their mask requirements.

The penalties are the latest development in an ongoing feud between the White House and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration over coronavirus regulations.

Alachua County's superintendent said the state made cuts to their budget before the district even received the federal grant it applied for.

“I am appalled that the state would penalize the district by pulling funding we have not even received,” Superintendent Carlee Simon said in a statement required by The Gainesville Sun.

“Altogether the state has withheld more than $192,000 from our district for taking appropriate action to protect students and staff. More than 75% of that amount is not board member salaries, but rather funding intended to support students.”

Since the start of the school year, DeSantis has fought to allow parents to opt students out of school mask mandates for any reason. Both Alachua and Broward counties require doctors' notes for mask exemptions.