Fireball lights up Florida night sky

TAMPA, Fla. — Did you see it?
People all across Florida say they saw a fireball streak across the sky last night.
The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay says it got reports of people seeing what could have been a meteor. NWS Tampa Bay even tweeted a satellite image from GOES-16 that appears to show the possible space rock as it burned up off the coast of the Sunshine State.
The American Meteor Society says it got 189 reports of the fireball over Florida. You can see a map of where people were seeing it here.
The American Meteor Society describes a fireball as, "a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus as seen in the morning or evening sky."
If you did happen to see it, you can report your sighting here.
