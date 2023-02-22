Florida's attorney general proposes cutting funding for clinics providing abortions

Ashley Moody said this decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled that there is no constitutional right to an abortion, according to court documents.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she wants to get rid of public funding for healthcare clinics that provide abortions across the state.

The new state law that Moody is trying to pass was proposed in 2016, but it was blocked after a federal judge issued an injunction, citing Roe v. Wade, court documents show.

However, since the Supreme Court overturned that case, Moody now wants the injunction to dissolve and let the law take effect.

"There is no constitutional right to abortion and that Supreme Court cases holding otherwise were 'egregiously wrong from the start,'" the court documents stated. "The State may thus constitutionally prohibit abortion within its borders."

Even if funding does not go directly to services providing abortion, Moody said she still wants public funding cut for healthcare clinics.

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida said the proposed move from the state's attorney general will risk the health and access of many low-income people who rely on their services.

"Thousands of Floridians with low incomes turn to Planned Parenthood health centers for essential preventive care like STI testing and treatment, cancer screening, and birth control," Planned Parenthood said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay. "Now, the state is jeopardizing Floridians’ health by blocking Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida from receiving funding for these services.

"This is just the latest attack on the health of the communities that rely on our providers, especially Black and Latino people, young people, and people who are LGBTQ+."

The nonprofit organization said they will continue to fight against Moody's stance to prevent the proposal from becoming law.