Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts Monday: What you need to know

TAMPA, Florida — Florida retailers hope for a boost to summer sales with the start of a Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday on Monday.

The tax holiday runs from July 24 through Aug. 6. It allows shoppers to avoid paying sales taxes on clothes, shoes, school supplies and personal computers.

Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley is optimistic about the upcoming discount period, hoping stores will see a boost in sales.

"Our retailers are particularly excited because this has kind of been the summer of travel," he said. "Candidly, some of our stores have been down a little bit.

"Hopefully, the back-to-school sales tax holiday will incentivize folks to get out and about and patronize their local retailer."

Here's a breakdown of items exempt this year during the 2023 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

Learning aid items:

Electronic books

Flashcards

Interactive books

Jigsaw puzzles

Learning cards

Matching games

Memory games

Puzzle books

Search-and-find books

Stacking or nesting blocks or sets

Toys that teach reading or math skills

Clothing and accessories:

Accessories Barrettes and bobby pins Belt buckles Bow ties Hairnets, bows, clips, and hairbands Handbags Neckwear Ponytail holders Scarves Ties Wallets

Backpacks and book bags

Belts

Diaper bags

Dresses

Fanny packs

Gloves Dress (purchased) Garden Leather Work

Jackets

Jeans

Leggings, tights, and leg warmers

Pants

Purses

Shirts

Shoes (including athletic)

Shorts

Skirts

Sleepwear (nightgowns and pajamas)

School supply items:

Binders

Calculators

Colored pencils

Composition books

Construction paper

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue (stick and liquid)

Highlighters

Lunch boxes

Pencils, including mechanical and refills

Pens, including felt, ballpoint, fountain, highlighters, and refills

Rulers

Scissors