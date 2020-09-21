Florida Rep. Chris Latvala shares his experience fighting COVID after 2 hospitals stays

"My x-ray looked like I had been a smoker my whole life," said the Florida lawmaker who still isn't back to himself three weeks after getting a positive test result.

LARGO, Fla. — "He said, I want you to make a promise to me, and I said what’s that? He said promise me you’re not going to give up."

That's what a doctor at Largo Medical Center said to Florida House Rep. Chris Latvala when he was admitted to the hospital for the second time following his COVID-19 diagnosis in early September.

The Republican lawmaker, who represents part of Pinellas County including Clearwater and Largo, said he caught coronavirus from one of his friends. He believes he got it when he rode in a car with that person without a mask on. Otherwise, he said he had been socially distant and wearing a mask in public places.

"I don’t think just because you got it, you necessarily did something wrong," said Latvala.

Even before his test result came back in early September, he was certain he had the coronavirus because of the known exposure and early symptoms he was experiencing including headache and loss of appetite. He doesn't believe he infected anyone else.

Latvala ended up being discharged from the hospital after three days at Largo Medical Center. A week and a half later, his condition worsened, and he went back to the hospital.

"Watching the doctors and nurses come into my room from head to toe covered in PPE was one of the most humbling experiences of my life," Latvala said. "Seeing them literally put their life on the line for people like me was one of the most humbling and sobering things I’ve ever experienced."

The 38-year-old representative said he doesn't have pre-existing conditions, but his doctor assumed he was a longtime smoker.

"He asked how long I’ve been a smoker for; and I’m not a smoker, but my x-ray looked like I had been a smoker my whole life," Latvala recalled.

After about 10 days in the hospital for the second time, he was eventually discharged. He's still dealing with shortness of breath and fatigue, and he's hopeful his damaged lungs will heal over time.

Latvala reiterated the importance of taking the virus seriously and taking the measures medical experts suggest to slow the spread.

