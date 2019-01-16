HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — An elected official in Florida is accused of saying one of the first Muslim members of Congress is a "danger" who might "blow up" the U.S. Capitol.

Hallandale Beach City Commissioner Annabelle Lima-Taub posted an online petition to remove Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) from office on her personal Facebook, according to CBS News.

She included, "Proudly signed," and "A Hamas-loving anti-Semite has NO place in government! She is a danger and [I] would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill."

Tlaib recently said she wanted to "impeach that motherf*****" when referring to President Trump.

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has called for Lima-Taub's resignation and the Facebook post has been removed from her page.

