Florida DOE to determine if 2 school districts should face consequences for student mask mandates

Gov. DeSantis has said school districts that defy his order could lose funding equivalent to the superintendent's salary.

Two Florida school districts could face consequences for not following the state health department's emergency rule regarding mask requirements in the classroom.

The Florida Department of Education will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to determine whether mask mandates for students in Alachua and Broward County school districts are probable cause for noncompliance with the established rule.

The emergency meeting will be held at 4 p.m.

The battle over students wearing masks in the classroom began in late July when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order preventing schools from issuing mask mandates for students.

Desantis said school districts that defy the order could lose school funding, his office later clarifying it would be the equivalent of the superintendent's salary.

Following DeSantis' order, the Florida Department of Health issued an emergency rule that says students may wear a mask in the classroom, but schools must allow parents the option to opt-out of any face-covering requirements for students.

The Florida Department of Education then met days before the new school year was set to begin and approved changes to both student attendance policy and the Hope Scholarship. The latter now allows students to transfer schools if they experience "COVID-19 harassment" or discrimination from any schools' COVID-19 safety protocols or policies.

Despite the order from DeSantis, several school districts have defied the order, including Alachua and Broward County.