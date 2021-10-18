Florida set to launch access to digital driver's licenses

The state says it's also working to allow licenses to appear in Apple's Wallet app.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Access to your Florida driver's license could soon just be a few taps away.

The state says it's working to launch the Florida Smart ID on the App Store and Google Play by mid-November, Florida Politics first reported. It'll allow drivers to verify and carry a digital version of their identification.

It's reportedly live but not yet ready for the public.

Terrence Samuel, the motorist modernization director at the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), last week told a state Senate panel that digital IDs are a convenient way to prove your age and cannot be faked, according to Florida Politics.

The state has published a "frequently asked questions" page about the app ahead of launch. To quell some privacy concerns, it says there is no geolocation tagging to track your device or Smart ID usage. The Smart ID will not be accessible without a person's PIN or fingerprint.

For businesses and law enforcement that need to verify a person's ID, the app will display a QR code that can be scanned.

Florida Politics says the state also is working with Apple to make a person's license available in the Wallet app. Last month, the company announced Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah as the first to offer a digital version of their license in the app.

"The department plans to adapt to future releases dependent on Apple’s emerging Wallet functionalities," FLHSMV answered on its site.