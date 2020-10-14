Florida drivers can soon choose a mobile license

Starting next year Floridians can pick a digital license that will be stored on their phone.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Starting next year your driver's license could be digital. The state of Florida is getting ready to release an app that will put your license in your smartphone.

The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says they will be as valid as a traditional license.

The idea is a mobile license will increase protection against fraud and counterfeit.

“As ID fraud becomes more frequent and sophisticated, we made it a priority to reinforce ID verification by adding extra software security technologies", said Tony Lo Brutto, vice president of NORAM, Identity and Biometric Solutions at Thales, which is providing the technology for the state. "In the future, enterprises such as airports, hotels, car rental companies, etcetera, in Florida will be able to rely on Thales to identify customers, while guaranteeing their privacy.”

According to Thales, a digital license will work the same way as a traditional one. You simply open the app and present it to verify your age, check-in at TSA or interact with law enforcement. As of now though Thales states on their website, "It will be up to each state and local law enforcement agency to determine what procedure and methods work best within their existing protocol."

There is not an exact date when the licenses will be available.



