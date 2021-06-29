Here's how you can save during Florida's Freedom Week tax holiday

This will be the first year the state adds the tax-free holiday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's first-ever Freedom Week tax holiday is right around the corner and that means savings are near.

The week will allow those living in Florida or visiting the state to buy concert tickets, sporting event passes, museum and movie tickets tax-free from July 1 through July 7.

Tickets for events as far out as Dec. 31, 2021, are eligible to be bought tax-free during the week.

This sales tax holiday also applies to boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies, and sports equipment sales.

Here is what is included tax-free during Freedom Week:

Admission:

Live music events*+

Live sporting events*

Movies*

Museum entry, including annual passes

State park entry, including annual passes

Ballets*+

Plays*+

Musical theater performances*+

Fairs* o Festivals* o Cultural events*

Private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities*

To be held on any date(s) from July 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021 +Including season tickets.

Outdoor Supplies

The first $15 of the sales price of sunscreen, insect repellent

The first $30 of the sales price of water bottles

The first $50 of the sales price of hydration packs, bicycle helmets

The first $100 of the sales price of sunglasses

The first $200 of the sales price of binoculars

The first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills, bicycles

Fishing supplies:

To the first $75 of the sales price of rods and reels, if sold individually or the first $150 if sold as a set

To the first $30 of the sales price of tackle boxes or bags

To the first $5 of the sales price of bait or fishing tackle, if sold individually, or the first $10 if multiple items are sold together

Camping supplies:

To the first $200 of the sales price of tents

To the first $50 of the sales price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs

To the first $30 of the sales price of camping lanterns and flashlights

Supplies for boasting and water activities:

To the first $75 of the sales price of life jackets and coolers

To the first $50 of the sales price of safety flares

To the first $150 of the sales price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards and recreational inflatable water tubes or floats that can be towed

To the first $300 of the sales price of paddleboards and surfboards

To the first $500 of the sales price of canoes and kayaks

To the first $75 of the sales price of paddles and oars

To the first $25 of the sales price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks

Sports equipment:

To any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear, selling for $40 or less

Freedom Week was signed into law with H.B. 7061. You can read more about the Freedom Week tax holiday from the Florida Department of Revenue here.