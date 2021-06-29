Here's how you can save during Florida's Freedom Week tax holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's first-ever Freedom Week tax holiday is right around the corner and that means savings are near.
The week will allow those living in Florida or visiting the state to buy concert tickets, sporting event passes, museum and movie tickets tax-free from July 1 through July 7.
Tickets for events as far out as Dec. 31, 2021, are eligible to be bought tax-free during the week.
This sales tax holiday also applies to boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies, and sports equipment sales.
Here is what is included tax-free during Freedom Week:
Admission:
- Live music events*+
- Live sporting events*
- Movies*
- Museum entry, including annual passes
- State park entry, including annual passes
- Ballets*+
- Plays*+
- Musical theater performances*+
- Fairs* o Festivals* o Cultural events*
- Private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities*
To be held on any date(s) from July 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021 +Including season tickets.
Outdoor Supplies
- The first $15 of the sales price of sunscreen, insect repellent
- The first $30 of the sales price of water bottles
- The first $50 of the sales price of hydration packs, bicycle helmets
- The first $100 of the sales price of sunglasses
- The first $200 of the sales price of binoculars
- The first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills, bicycles
Fishing supplies:
- To the first $75 of the sales price of rods and reels, if sold individually or the first $150 if sold as a set
- To the first $30 of the sales price of tackle boxes or bags
- To the first $5 of the sales price of bait or fishing tackle, if sold individually, or the first $10 if multiple items are sold together
Camping supplies:
- To the first $200 of the sales price of tents
- To the first $50 of the sales price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves and collapsible camping chairs
- To the first $30 of the sales price of camping lanterns and flashlights
Supplies for boasting and water activities:
- To the first $75 of the sales price of life jackets and coolers
- To the first $50 of the sales price of safety flares
- To the first $150 of the sales price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards and recreational inflatable water tubes or floats that can be towed
- To the first $300 of the sales price of paddleboards and surfboards
- To the first $500 of the sales price of canoes and kayaks
- To the first $75 of the sales price of paddles and oars
- To the first $25 of the sales price of snorkels, goggles and swimming masks
Sports equipment:
- To any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear, selling for $40 or less
Freedom Week was signed into law with H.B. 7061. You can read more about the Freedom Week tax holiday from the Florida Department of Revenue here.
Florida has two other sales-tax holidays: The Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday and the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.
