Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in Orlando amid surge of COVID cases

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak Monday afternoon at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state.

The governor will be joined by state leaders in health and emergency services, including Secretary Simone Marstiller from the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), Director Kevin Guthrie and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The number of patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 had climbed to 15,740 as of Aug. 14, according to the Florida Hospital Association. Saturday was the 13th-straight-day Florida set a new pandemic high for COVID-related hospitalizations.

The governor's news conference also comes amid calls for Florida to resume daily COVID-19 reports like the state had done for several months throughout the pandemic.