Bill banning 'woke' school lessons, workplace training in Florida advances

Lawmakers in the state House passed the so-called “Individual Freedom” bill, which now heads to the Senate.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill to quash school lessons or workplace training that could make participants feel discomfort or guilt was advanced by Florida lawmakers Thursday.

HB 7 – known as the “Individual Freedom” bill – says it is discrimination to force anyone to take any teaching or training that makes them "feel guilt" based on their "race, color, sex or national origin."

It bans any teachings or trainings that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels” someone to believe a particular race or sex is morally superior, or an individual can be inherently racist or sexist.

In wake of debate over what’s known as critical race theory, supporters, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, say this bill is about stopping “woke” indoctrination and expanding protections from discrimination.

DeSantis proposed legislation called the Stop W.O.K.E. Act to address critical race theory back in December.

Critics say it will stifle necessary, but uncomfortable topics related to history and race.

Nowhere in the bill does it specifically say “critical race theory.”

Critical race theory is defined by Meriam-Webster as “a group of concepts used for examining the relationship between race and the laws and legal institutions of a country and especially the United States.”