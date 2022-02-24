Florida's 'parental rights' bill likely to pass House, head to Senate committee

On Tuesday, a controversial amendment to the bill, which critics argued could forcibly out LGBTQ children, was withdrawn.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" legislation, which has been condemned as the "don't say gay" bill, will likely pass the House on Thursday and continue its journey to the Senate.

HB 1557 prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, or at any grade level if it's deemed not age or developmentally appropriate.

It also bars school personnel from discouraging or prohibiting the notification of parents or parental involvement in critical decisions affecting a student's mental, physical or emotional health or well-being.

The bill has been highly criticized by state Democratic lawmakers. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and House Democrats this week denounced the bill and other bills dubbed "anti-LGBTQ."

Fried accused Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans of launching an "all-out culture war to play to their base in an election year" and called it "state-sanctioned hatred and censorship."

On Tuesday, a controversial amendment to the bill was withdrawn by its Republican sponsor after critics argued it could forcibly out LGBTQ children.

It would've required school officials to notify parents if a child confided in them, even if there were concerns it could result in abuse or neglect.

Without the amendment, such information can be withheld "if a reasonably prudent person would believe that disclosure would result in abuse, abandonment, or neglect."

Other amendments of the bill, such as one filed by Democratic State Rep. Anna Eskamani, failed to make it in the version that is set for a final House vote.

Eskamani's amendment was aimed at protecting LGBTQ students by allowing them to sue the Florida Department of Education if their "school reveals their sexual orientation to the student's parent or guardian" and "causes irreparable harm."

Supporters of the bill say topics of sexual orientation or gender identity are not appropriate conversation for younger students.

"My purpose with this is to give, really, some relief to the school staff that they're not responsible for every issue in every person's life," said Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill.

DeSantis has previously said, "I don’t want the schools to kind of be a playground for ideological disputes or to try to inject."

"At the end of the day, you know, my goal is to educate kids on the subjects—math, reading, science—all the things that are so important," the governor added at the time.