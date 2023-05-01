Florida governor signs bill targeting ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trafficking

The bill is largely in response to fears over rainbow fentanyl – brightly-colored products that look like candy but are laced with that powerful opioid.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Legislature passed a bill on Monday that would increase penalties for fentanyl dealers and manufacturers.

This bill is largely in response to fears over rainbow fentanyl – brightly-colored products that look like candy but are laced with that powerful opioid.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it the same day.

HB 1359 will increase penalties for people who sell, manufacture, or deliver fentanyl and people who possess it with the intent to do so, but only if the fentanyl meets at least one of the following criteria:

It looks like a branded food product.

It incorporates a real or fake copyright or trademark.

It looks like candy, cereal, gummies, vitamins, or gum.

It has a cartoon character imprinted on it.

If someone tries to make or sell fentanyl meeting that description to an adult, this bill imposes a mandatory minimum of three years in prison.

If an adult sells or gives fentanyl meeting that description to a minor, the mandatory minimum jumps up to 25 years in prison.

You can read the bill here and you can read a House of Representatives Staff Analysis of the bill here.

The changes will take effect on Oct. 1.