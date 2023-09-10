South Florida line worker electrocuted, killed by live wires, authorities say

Investigators responded to a loud explosion that was heard at an industrial site in Miami-Dade

SWEETWATER, Fla. — A 30-year-old man is dead after he was electrocuted while working on power lines Friday morning in South Florida, officials say.

Investigators responded to a loud explosion that was heard in the Miami-Dade area and found Jorge Luis Hernandez injured behind a home near Southwest Flagler Street, CBS Miami reports.

When officers with the Sweetwater Police Department arrived, they found Hernandez unconscious. He had been servicing local power lines and was shocked by live wires, according to WSVN-TV.

Crews with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed to the scene, safely lowered Hernandez to the ground, and began performing first aid.

According to CBS Miami, crews rushed the injured worker to the nearest trauma center in critical condition.

However, the 30-year-old died from his injuries on Sunday afternoon, the police department told CBS Miami.