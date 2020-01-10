Man arrested after throwing Bible at deputies

The "Good Book" landed one man in a very bad place.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Bible is the most printed book of all time, with billions of copies all over the world. But, one group of Marion County deputies didn't expect to see one flying at them while they were on the job.

According to a post on the Marion County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Robert Hoskins confronted three deputies and a trainee, who were responding to a burglary call. They say Hoskins told them he had a Bible behind his back, then shouted "I commend you!" and threw the book at one of the deputies.

The deputies say Hoskins kept coming at them aggressively and refused to stop. So, it was their turn to throw the book at him -- only this time, one deputy deployed his Taser. Once they subdued Hoskins, they arrested him and took him to the county jail, which they lovingly refer to as "the Gold Star Hotel." Hoskins faces several charges, including burglary and battery on a law enforcement officer.

In case you were wondering, there's no word on what the deputies did with the Bible.

