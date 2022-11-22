Florida man finds $40,000 diamond ring along beach in St. Augustine

Joseph Cook immediately tried to find the owner, SWNS reports.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Digging for treasure along the beach may be a nonsense hobby for some, but one Florida man dug up the ultimate gem along a beach in St. Augustine.

Joseph Cook was sifting through the sand on Hammock Beach in October, Fox News reports. It came as a complete surprise when he found the diamond ring.

"No way! No way!" you can hear Cook exclaiming in a video from SWNS posted by The Weather Channel when he found the ring. "That's the biggest diamond I have ever found on the beach."

Cook took the diamond ring to a jeweler where he learned that the buried treasure was worth around $40,000, Orlando Weekly reports. He immediately began searching for the owner of the ring and while it took two weeks, he eventually found the local couple.

They met up and Cook was able to return the ring. So far, he's returned $60,000 worth of items, according to reports.