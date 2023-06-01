'Beyond frustrated': Florida Panhandle sees multiple deaths connected to strong rip currents

Five people died of drowning in the Panhandle in recent days.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Strong rip currents are to blame following a string of recent drownings along the Florida Panhandle.

Just in this past weekend alone, five deaths were reported in Bay and Walton counties after strong rip currents and double red flags popped up, according to WMBB-TV.

All five of the deaths were results of drowning, and all of the victims weren't Florida residents, the Panama City-based TV station reports.

“Our problem that I found is just the lack of compliance. The blatant disregard to heed the lifeguard’s warning,” Panama City Beach Safety Director Daryl Paul said in an interview.

According to WMBB, there were 39 rescues and three deaths that happened within a five-hour span on Saturday in Panama City Beach alone.

The Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford expressed his frustration in a lengthy Facebook post with the situations surrounding the deaths:

"I’m beyond frustrated at the situation that we have with tragic and unnecessary deaths in the Gulf. I have watched while deputies, firefighters and lifeguards have risked their lives to save strangers. I have seen strangers die trying to save their children and loved ones, including two fathers on fathers day.

"These same heroes, who have risked it all to save others, have been cursed and given the finger, while trying to warn visitors of the life-threatening dangers. We have used the tools provided by the county commission to fine violators $500 for entering the water on double red flags. We don’t have the resources or time to cite every single person that enters the water but we do our absolute best to use it as a deterrent to entering the water. An arrest is only authorized upon a second offense unless the individual resists law enforcement.

"We have been diligently working with the TDC, Commissioners and other partners to continually improve our response capabilities and messaging to make sure everyone knows the flag conditions. Yet, people are still dying.

"Government and law enforcement can only do so much in these situations. Personal responsibility is the only way to ensure that no one else dies. Please make the effort to know the flag status and stay completely out of the water."

Ford went on to ask people to be responsible and not put their lives or others in danger.

The sheriff took to Facebook once again a couple of days later to show pictures of trenches in the water which are a result of powerful rip currents.

"You say you are a "good" swimmer, an experienced swimmer, a competitive swimmer. But you are no match for a rip current," Ford said in the post. "These are so deep they are easily seen from above. There are quite a few of them.

"They say a picture is worth a thousand words. We hope so."

And Florida isn't the only state seeing deaths by drowning – a handful of people have died at beaches in Alabama in less than two weeks, according to AL.com.

Beachgoers should keep in mind the five different flags or combinations of flags to alert of current conditions, which include:

Double red flags

The water is closed to the public. Violators can be arrested and fined.

Single red flag

High hazard, indicating high surf and/or strong currents. Anyone other than the strongest swimmers are advised to stay out of the water.

Yellow flag

Medium hazard, indicating moderate surf and/or currents.

Green flag

Low hazard, with calm conditions.

Purple flag