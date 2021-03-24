DOJ: Florida Proud Boys member accused of breaching US Capitol during insurrection

Prosecutors say there are pictures of Rae inside the Capitol building during the riot.

TAMPA, Fla. — A local "Proud Boys" member appeared before a judge Wednesday in a Tampa federal court for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

According to the Department of Justice, Paul Rae was asked by the Proud Boys, a well-known extremist group, to travel to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

There, prosecutors say there are pictures of Rae inside the Capitol building during the riot. His exact actions and what those photos captured were not immediately released.

While executing a search warrant on Rae's home, the FBI says it found seven firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.



Rae will be under home detention and GPS monitoring until his next court appearance on March 31.

The Floridian is the latest in a growing list of people from the Tampa Bay area facing charges related to the breach.

Earlier this month, a Clearwater man was accused of assaulting officers at the Capitol with both a fire extinguisher and wooden plank. A woman in Lakeland faces several charges after being accused of participating in the mob of people who stormed the building.

Most notably, though, was the arrest of Adam Johnson after being identified in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern.

Anyone with information about the insurrection in Washington is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.