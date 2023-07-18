Florida celebrates 1 year anniversary of Purple Alert

In the past year, the alert system saw a 98 percent success rate in locating missing adults.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — July marks the one-year anniversary since the Purple Alert system was introduced in the state of Florida.

A purple alert is used to locate any missing adults with developmental or mental disabilities who are over the age of 18.

This is different from a Silver Alert, which is used to locate missing people 60 years and up who are suffering from irreversible deterioration of intellectual facilities.

Over the last year, 255 Purple Alerts have been issued and 250 people have been recovered.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement sends emergency phone alerts to Floridians through the Emergency Alert System including television, radio and highway signs.

Each alert has a specific criterion that must be met before it's sent out in order to quickly and efficiently identify the missing person.

“Our goal is always to bring all missing individuals home as quickly and safely as possible as we can." FDLE Crime Laboratory Analyst Chad Brown said. "We post them on our website, our news site [and] our social media pages – but this gives them another element that puts them statewide with this Purple Alert."

The FDLE points its success to getting the public involved in keeping an eye out for these alerts.

“The program is only as good as the people that are signed up for it," Brown explained. "The more the public...goes in and engages in and looks for these people, the better. So we ask that you go and sign up today.”

Anyone interested can sign up for the Purple Alert system by clicking here.

It’s also important to be mindful of the other alerts in Florida that are used, which include: