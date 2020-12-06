Florida now releasing information on rare pediatric illness related to COVID-19

There are now 10 confirmed cases in the state.

An alarming new illness has been impacting children in Florida, and it could be linked to COVID-19.

It's called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, and as of May 29 the Florida Department of Health hadn't been releasing details about how the ages or the locations of the children impacted. At that time, we knew of nine confirmed cases of MIS-C in Florida.

On June 12, the state began releasing more information about the illness.

The chart outlines all children diagnosed or treated for coronavirus and includes more details about the now 10 confirmed cases of MIS-C.

The children with confirmed cases range from one year old to 17 years old, and most are in South Florida.

The Department of Health said this information will be updated every Friday.

