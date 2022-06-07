DeSantis signs law eliminating statutes of limitations for certain sex crimes against children

It takes effect July 1.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a law to eliminate statutes of limitations for certain sex crimes against children.

The law means prosecutors won't be stopped – solely based on timing – from pursuing felony cases against abusers who produce or promote child porn or use children for any sort of sexual performance.

The legislation applies to offenders who were 18 or older when they sexually abused children. It will apply to any offenses that are not otherwise barred from prosecution.

The law is set to take effect on July 1.

"As a dad, Governor DeSantis feels that protecting children must be prioritized," DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw wrote in an email. "Anyone who commits crimes against a child must be held accountable, and this legislative reform allows for greater accountability. In order to keep kids safe, it’s necessary that child predators are brought to justice. The governor appreciates the legislature’s work on this."