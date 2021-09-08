'In recognition of your efforts': Florida teachers begin receiving $1,000 bonus from Gov. DeSantis

The letter to teachers acknowledged their perseverance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Educators across Florida are beginning to receive $1,000 bonuses in the mail for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teachers and principals made tremendous triumphs continuing to serve students during the pandemic. Many schools turned to remote learning as teachers stood the test of educating students in virtual classrooms.

Back in March, Gov. Ron DeSantis requested that the legislature dedicate another $216 million from the third round of the ESSER funds to deliver $1,000 bonus checks to educators' bank accounts.

Today, teachers are seeing the checks attached to a letter from the governor.

"This past year came with challenges that required an extraordinary level of determination and perseverance. While tens of millions of students throughout the country were denied the opportunity to attend school in-person, Florida put students and families first, which made a huge difference for millions of students and families throughout the state. This would not have been possible without your best efforts. In recognition of your efforts and devotion to your students, the state of Florida is providing you with the enclosed $1,000. God bless you, and God bless the great state of Florida."

Gov. DeSantis said in a letter to educators in Florida.

In 2020, DeSantis signed a bill that brought the state of Florida from 26th to 5th in the nation when it comes to teacher pay. The bill heightened the base pay for teachers to at least $47,500 per year.