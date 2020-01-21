It's expected to be so cold in Florida this week that some of the state's year-round water parks are closed for two days.

Disney's Blizzard Beach, Universal's Volcano Bay and SeaWorld's Aquatica confirmed the respective water parks will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Blizzard Beach does not have hours listed for Tuesday or Wednesday but the website does say the park is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Universal Orlando said this weekend that Volcano Bay will be closed through Wednesday. Volcano Bay was also closed Monday.

Guests wanting updates on when the park will reopen should call 407-817-8317.

In a Facebook post, Aquatica said it will also be closed through Wednesday. Its website said the park reopens at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A cold front moved through the state Monday, dropping temperatures in some places to the low 40s and even 30s.

And, Tuesday night could be even colder.

A freeze watch is in effect for the Tampa Bay area, and a freeze warning is in effect for much of the Nature Coast. Tuesday night will be the coldest the area has been in more than two years.

Much of central and south Florida will see wind chills that'll make it feel like the 20s and 30s.

