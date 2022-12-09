AG Moody: Every Florida kindergartener to get free Child ID kit

About 250,000 kits will be provided to all Florida school districts for distribution to public, private and charter schools for the parents of kindergarteners.

TAMPA, Fla. — Parents across Florida will now have an additional resource for keeping their kids safe with the help of a free in-home fingerprinting kit.

The statewide initiative was announced on Friday by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks on Friday in Tampa.

"Every single kindergartener in Florida will now take home with them a child ID kit in which their parents can obtain crucial identification information from physical characteristics including a photograph, fingerprints and even DNA," Moody said.

"Which parents may take and store within their home and keep among their most precious important belongs and documents that if tragedy should ever strike and a child go missing that they have access to that information in a timely way that can be helpful to law enforcement."

Moody says the kits will be free to parents and will be sent home through their school.