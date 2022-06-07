6 Haitian athletes competing in Special Olympics USA Games missing

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Six members of the Haitian delegation participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in the Orlando area are missing, according to a Florida sheriff's office.

Antione Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean — all from the country of Haiti — were competing in a soccer competition, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

The six athletes were last seen at around 2:30 p.m. on June 6 near South Victory Way, the agency added. They each reportedly turned in their room keys and left behind their belongings.

Deputies say they are in communication with Walt Disney World and Special Olympics, plus law enforcement and federal partners.

The sheriff's office believes this is an isolated event and it does not suspect foul play. Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 321-697-4546.