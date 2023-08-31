Another Hurricane Idalia-related death confirmed by medical examiners

About a week after the first death was confirmed in Alachua County, the second has been confirmed in Brevard County.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia claimed at least two lives when it made landfall last week as a Category 3 storm in Florida's Big Bend region, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed.

State medical examiners confirmed the news in a release on Wednesday afternoon.

About a week after the first death was confirmed in Alachua County, the second has been confirmed in Brevard County, located on Florida's East Coast.

Medical examiners said the deaths were "storm-related" but did not provide further details.

Last week, authorities confirmed at least one more death related to the storm in Georgia, where a man was hit by a falling tree.

Alachua County, which encompasses the Gainesville area, was one of the regions hit hardest by Hurricane Idalia. It was faced with destroyed homes, broken trees and flooded roads as Idalia roared through with 125 mph winds.

As many as a half-million customers were without power at one point in Florida and Georgia as the storm ripped down utility poles.

Clean-up efforts are now in full force as residents begin the arduous process of clearing fallen trees, restoring electricity and picking through the debris of devastated homes.

President Biden approved Florida's request for a Major Disaster Declaration, meaning residents in certain Florida counties can apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

The money can go toward grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help people recover from the effects of the storm.