Think about the perfect prank someone played on you -- did it ever involve a snake?

In Emily Oglesby's case, her brother's joke turned into a four-second viral clip on Facebook.

After accidentally driving over the snake Tuesday in Laurel Hill, Fla., she stopped the car for her brother, Jacob, to check out and get it out of the road.

Jacob pretended to throw it at her but, hey, snakes are slippery.

"... It just happened at the right second," Oglesby said. "He didn't know I had videoed it until he had gotten back in the car and I showed it to him."

She was quick to react, hitting the snake with her arm and stopping it from getting inside the car.

Despite the piercing screams on video, Oglesby says it's all good between the two.

"I'm not even mad because it was so funny, but if I didn't catch it on camera, I probably would have been mad," she said.

