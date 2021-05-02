Portion of I-95 renamed in honor of fallen FHP trooper

Trooper Joseph Bullock was shot and killed in the line of duty last year while helping a driver on the side of the road in Martin County.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It's been a year since Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock was shot and killed in the line of duty while helping a driver on the side of the road.

Now, in honor of his memory, a portion of I-95 and a FHP station will be renamed.

The Florida Highway Patrol said I-95 between mile markers 105 and 110 in Martin County is now called the "Trooper Joseph Bullock Memorial Highway." Additionally, the FHP station located in Fort Pierce was renamed the "Trooper Joseph Bullock Building."

“Paying honor to Trooper Bullock by designating a portion of I-95 and the Fort Pierce station in his name is a great tribute," said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol in a statement. "I would like to thank the Florida Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis for ensuring the sacrifices of our fallen heroes are memorialized."

FHP says Bullock had been a trooper for nearly 19 years. And he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

“For nearly 19 years, State Trooper Joseph Bullock served the citizens of Florida as a hero among us – willing to run toward danger to help keep others safe,” said Senator Lauren Book said in a statement. “It is my honor to have worked with FHP and the Florida Legislature to ensure the proper recognition of Trooper Bullock and the legacy of service he has left behind.”

According to FHP, Bullock was the first law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in Martin County.