Judge officially blocks Florida's 15-week abortion ban

The judge's ruling will temporarily block the law from taking effect. Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, has said the state will appeal.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — At least for now, a Florida judge has officially blocked the state's 15-week abortion ban, just days after it took effect.

The move was expected after Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Thursday called HB 5 "unconstitutional in that it violates the privacy provision of the Florida Constitution," signaling that he would soon issue the official ruling in writing. And he has now done so.

His signature on the temporary injunction means that abortion in Florida will be legal until 24 weeks of pregnancy, like it was before.

However, it's likely that this temporary block won't last too long. Gov. Ron DeSantis previously said that the state plans to appeal the ruling.

"The Court held an evidentiary hearing on June 27, 2022, and the parties presented oral argument on June 30, 2022. Having considered the legal arguments and the evidentiary records, and for the reasons that follow, the Court grants Plaintiffs' Motion for an Emergency Temporary Injunction," the ruling reads.

The plaintiffs in this case are the reproductive health providers who asked Cooper to block the 15-week abortion law, arguing the state constitution guarantees access to the procedure. In court last week — just days after the U.S. Supreme Court ended federal protections for abortion by overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision — Planned Parenthood and other health centers voiced their arguments to stop the state law passed by Florida's Republican-controlled legislature and signed by DeSantis.

Florida’s new law prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save a mother’s life or the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

The law is considered by many to be the strictest abortion ban in state history.

"While we are disappointed with today’s ruling, we know that the pro-life HB 5 will ultimately withstand all legal challenges," the governor's office said in a statement on Thursday. "The Florida Supreme Court previously misinterpreted Florida’s right to privacy as including a right to an abortion. We reject this interpretation because the Florida Constitution does not include–and has never included–a right to kill an innocent unborn child."

DeSantis doubled down on this stance during a press conference last Thursday afternoon in Sanford.

“We did have a ruling in Tallahassee effectively enjoining the bill that we provided – that I signed to provide protections for unborn babies at 15 weeks. We knew that was likely gonna be what was decided in that case. We knew that we were gonna have to move forward and continue the legal battle," he said.

"These are unborn babies that have heartbeat, they can feel pain, they can suck their thumb and to say that the state constitution mandates things like dismemberment abortions – I just don’t think that’s the proper interpretation, so we’ll appeal.”

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood and other health providers said a 1980 amendment to the state constitution guarantees a broad right to privacy, which includes abortion. Florida voters reaffirmed the right to privacy in 2012 by rejecting a ballot initiative that would have weakened its protections, plaintiffs said.

Florida has the third-highest abortion rate in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 data, the most recent figures available.