Man dies after crashing car into tree at Florida airport entrance

Authorities say the driver was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after he was speeding and crashed his car into a tree at an airport entrance early Sunday morning in Florida, authorities say.

The man, who has not yet been identified, collided with the tree that was on a median at the entrance to Palm Beach International Airport, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office retrieved by the Palm Beach Post.

Just before 4 a.m., the man was speeding in his 2023 Hyundai Genesis as he drove southbound on Congress Avenue when he reached Belvedere Road, the newspaper reports.

The man reportedly ran the red lights at the intersection and continued to drive to the northern entrance of the airport.

According to WPTV, the entrance to the airport curves to the right, and the man was still speeding as he approached it. That's how he got onto the median and crashed into the tree.

The Palm Beach Post says the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and when the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived at the crash, they pronounced the man dead.

Authorities reportedly believe alcohol and narcotics may have been the cause of the crash.

WPTV says the airport entrance at Belvedere Road was shut down for a few hours.